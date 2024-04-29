The new Apple Pencil 3 could be getting haptic feedback
Up Next:
Alongside the rumored three different squeeze gestures for the Apple Pencil, we're hearing about another exciting improvement Apple has prepped for the stylus. Mark Gurman, who's very good at prophesying Apple's future plans (of course, he has his sources) is now talking about a new feature we might see with the Apple Pencil 3 in his "Power On" newsletter.
Gurman believes one of the main features of the next-gen Apple Pencil will be the addition of haptic feedback. We expect the new stylus to be introduced alongside the new iPads during Apple's "Let Loose" surprise event scheduled for May 7.
Haptic feedback simply means the Apple Pencil will lightly buzz in certain situations, like, to alert you to a notification. Also, it could offer a minor bump feel when you draw over a button, for example.
This new information comes at a time when I'm already getting quite excited for the new Apple Pencil. We've also heard about specific tips that you could change (for drawing, painting, or technical drawing) alongside the aforementioned squeeze gestures. On top of that, Find My functionality has also been rumored.
The Apple Pencil is already a joy to wield, and with those quality-of-life improvements, I reckon many people will be excited to go for the new iPads. Also, the event name, "Let Loose", also has me thinking about the countless creative opportunities that the new pencil and the new iPads can unleash. Are you hyped yet? Because I, for sure, am.
The new Apple Pencil may come equipped with haptic feedback functionality
Gurman believes one of the main features of the next-gen Apple Pencil will be the addition of haptic feedback. We expect the new stylus to be introduced alongside the new iPads during Apple's "Let Loose" surprise event scheduled for May 7.
Haptic feedback simply means the Apple Pencil will lightly buzz in certain situations, like, to alert you to a notification. Also, it could offer a minor bump feel when you draw over a button, for example.
The idea of haptic feedback for the Apple Pencil isn't entirely new, as it's been spotted previously in various earlier patents.
This new information comes at a time when I'm already getting quite excited for the new Apple Pencil. We've also heard about specific tips that you could change (for drawing, painting, or technical drawing) alongside the aforementioned squeeze gestures. On top of that, Find My functionality has also been rumored.
The Apple Pencil is already a joy to wield, and with those quality-of-life improvements, I reckon many people will be excited to go for the new iPads. Also, the event name, "Let Loose", also has me thinking about the countless creative opportunities that the new pencil and the new iPads can unleash. Are you hyped yet? Because I, for sure, am.
Things that are NOT allowed: