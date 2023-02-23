The iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island: Why it could be gone with the iPhone 16

Why Apple can do better than ‘fake’ innovation

In my view, Apple wanted to implement change for change’s sake. After a couple of years with a familiar (and functional design) they decided to make a temporary tweak in order to shake things up a bit. The new aesthetic might be fresh, but it is little beyond that. Most troublingly it is defined by built-in obsolescence.Something about branding a feature as innovative while knowing that it will likely not be here in a couple of years just does not sit well with me. Which brings me to the last point: Apple is very clear that the main purpose of the Dynamic Island is to facilitate ‘Live Activities’. Without going into unnecessary details, the latter are a rudimentary form of multitasking that works by displaying current data on a portion of the screen in real time.On the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, this happens though the Dynamic Island. On every other iPhone, this has always been possible through the use of a simple banner. Hence, the software aspect of the Dynamic Island is nothing particularly groundbreaking, while the hardware is just… a hole that Apple cannot hide.In conclusion, I would like to assert that I do not mean to say that the Dynamic Island is bad per se. I actually like how it looks. But it is, by no means, a stroke of innovative genius and it is, beyond a doubt, a temporary solution to a problem Apple intends to fix permanently very soon.This is why I did not appreciate the narrative that was created around it. Apple has much better features to brag about than its sinking Dynamic Island.