The exceptionally charming Pixel Fold is deeply discounted right now

foldable phones , Google's first bendable device is also pricey. You can save big on it right now though. It's no secret that Google makes great phones but until a few months ago, buyers looking to pick up a foldable Pixel were forced to look elsewhere. That changed in late June with the announcement of the Pixel Fold and like other clamshell, Google's first bendable device is also pricey. You can save big on it right now though.





The Pixel Fold has been on sale only once before if you count out carrier-locked deals. This alone makes the deal very special. Thehas been on sale only once before if you count out carrier-locked deals. This alone makes the deal very special.





Pixel Fold 12GB 256GB 5.8-inch outer OLED 120Hz screen | 7.6-inch inner OLED 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.8MP 5x cameras | 4,821mAh battery | Five years of security support $350 off (19%) Buy at Amazon









For starters, the 5.8-inch OLED 120Hz outer screen doesn't exist just for the sake of existing. Its wider dimensions make you want to use it, which is not something we can say about all foldable phones .





The inner screen is 7.6-inch and gives you the experience of using a tablet. A good many apps are optimized for the inner screen, including Gmail - which shows you the inbox on the left side and the conversation you have opened on the right side - and Chrome - which has a desktop-like interface and shows the full versions of websites.





While it's no laptop replacement, it lets you do some of the things that you'd normally do on a laptop instead of a candy bar phone such as typing long emails or attending Zoom meetings.





The Pixel Fold is powered by the custom Tensor G2 chip and performance is on par with other premium phones. It comes with a version of Android optimized for bendable phones.





By foldable standards, this is the best camera phone. It lasts a little more than a day on a single charge.



