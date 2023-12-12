The best Galaxy Tab S9 deal known to man is back for a little while





Galaxy Tab S9, you get many features you won't find on other tablets. For starters, it has a gorgeous OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, so it's more powerful than the Pixel Tablet and the OnePlus Pad.





Galaxy Tab S9 128GB with free Book Cover Keyboard Slim 11.inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP rear camera | S Pen | 8,400mAh battery | IP68 | MicroSD slot $140 off (15%) $799 99 $939 98 Buy at Samsung





The slate even has a microSD slot, so you can add more space down the line. You also get a free S Pen, which can be used for sketching, signing documents, and scribbling notes.





The Galaxy Tab S9 is also the only non-rugged mainstream slate to offer IP68 water and dust resistance, so there's less chance of it getting damaged.





With the deal Samsung is currently running on the Tab S9, you even get a free keyboard, which otherwise would cost you $139.99. This means that you won't have to spend $939.98 on the 128GB Tab S9 and Free Book Cover Keyboard Slim as Samsung is letting you have both for only $799.99.





For comparison, an 11-inch iPad Pro with a stylus and a keyboard would set you back at least $1,057.





The free keyboard and stylus turn the Galaxy Tab S9 into a productivity behemoth. Not only can you use it for content consumption, reading, and playing games, but also for sending long emails, working on documents, editing photos, and jotting down notes during a meeting.





The slate allows you to use two apps side by side, with another open as a floating window, but for more serious work, you can use Samsung's DeX, which gives you a laptop-like interface with resizable windows.





Go for it if you need a sturdy tablet with top-of-the-line specs and strong productivity performance.