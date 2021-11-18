The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition is out of this planet

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition is out of this planet0
Apart from the insane amount of RAM and the badass name, this phone comes with some serious Space connections. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition celebrates the success of The China National Space Administration. The country’s space agency has successfully landed the Tianwen-1 craft on Mars, and also operates its own space station called Taingong.
Back to the phone itself. The Aerospace Edition comes equipped with the said 18GB of RAM but if for some unimaginable reason you fill that up, the phone also features virtual RAM. It will basically use some of the phone’s storage as a RAM extension, offering up to 20GB of RAM total!
This virtual RAM trick will also apply to the non-Ultra, non-Aerospace ZTE Axon 5G - this model will also be able to hit 20GB with the help of 8GB of virtual RAM (in addition to its 12GB physical RAM capacity).
The phone will go on sale in China starting November 25 but the pricing remains a mystery. The normal ZTE Axon 30 Ultra costs CNY6,666 (a little over $1,000), so expect the Aerospace Edition to top that.