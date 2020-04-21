Sony

The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Apr 21, 2020, 12:46 PM
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
Sony announced the Xperia 1 II (pronounced “one mark two) almost two months ago, and it’s expected to follow up with the successor to last year’s underrated and compact-ish Xperia 5. Though official details are still scarce, new renders give us a quick glimpse at what it might look like. Spoiler alert, it looks incredible.

Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital unveiled visual renders as well as a short video showcasing the renders, which feature a super-sleek design with Sony’s trademark blend of smooth curves and sharp edges.



The renders show a centrally centered triple-camera module, unlike the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5. Reliable hardware details are almost completely absent, but Zeiss lenses are a pretty good bet. The design also features the same smooth back, Sony logo, and flash module as the Xperia 1 II.

Gently curved sides merge into the nearly bezel-free display. The design here features a few surprising twists—a hole-punch camera, for one, which would be Sony’s first. It also seems to hint at an in-screen fingerprint reader, which is another major difference from the Xperia 1 II’s side-mounted capacitive sensor.



The renders also include the 3.5mm headphone jack, confirmed to be making a comeback after their absence in last year’s Sony flagships. On the inside, the Snapdragon 865 chipset and around 8GB of RAM seem likely, along with 5G connectivity in one of the most compact form factors we’ve seen yet.


Of course, unofficial renders are hardly the same as official confirmation, but the render neatly compiles a lot of the rumours and expectations surrounding the handset. Hopefully, we’ll hear more details about design, specs, pricing, and release in the near future.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless