The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders



Of course, unofficial renders are hardly the same as official confirmation, but the render neatly compiles a lot of the rumours and expectations surrounding the handset. Hopefully, we’ll hear more details about design, specs, pricing, and release in the near future.

Sony announced the Xperia 1 II (pronounced “one mark two) almost two months ago , and it’s expected to follow up with the successor to last year’s underrated and compact-ish Xperia 5 . Though official details are still scarce, new renders give us a quick glimpse at what it might look like. Spoiler alert, it looks incredible.Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital unveiled visual renders as well as a short video showcasing the renders, which feature a super-sleek design with Sony’s trademark blend of smooth curves and sharp edges.The renders show a centrally centered triple-camera module, unlike the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5. Reliable hardware details are almost completely absent, but Zeiss lenses are a pretty good bet. The design also features the same smooth back, Sony logo, and flash module as the Xperia 1 II.Gently curved sides merge into the nearly bezel-free display. The design here features a few surprising twists—a hole-punch camera, for one, which would be Sony’s first. It also seems to hint at an in-screen fingerprint reader, which is another major difference from the Xperia 1 II’s side-mounted capacitive sensor.The renders also include the 3.5mm headphone jack, confirmed to be making a comeback after their absence in last year’s Sony flagships. On the inside, the Snapdragon 865 chipset and around 8GB of RAM seem likely, along with 5G connectivity in one of the most compact form factors we’ve seen yet.