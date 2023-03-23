Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch date might have just been revealed
Note: Header image is of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra for illustration purposes.

Xiaomi has been delivering a steady and consistent flow of great phones throughout the last few years and almost a month ago it released globally its latest flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 13 series. That includes the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, the latter of which is one of the best camera phones of 2023. But one member was missing, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Word on the street is that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will also be going global, at least based on what Ice Universe has said, which is usually a reliable source for leaks. Given the latest information that slipped through the cracks of the internet though, we might not have to wait too long to find out because the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could come as soon as April 17. (via XiaomiUI)

A very legitimate-looking promotional poster popped up on the Chinese social media Weibo, revealing the above-mentioned date, as well as the local time at which it would allegedly commence — 7 PM. Of course, the information we are getting from this image is in no way official, so it shouldn't be taken too seriously. That said, the design of it does look quite in line with the usual look Xiaomi goes for.

Alleged promotional post for the global launch date of Xiaomi 13 Ultra. - The Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch date might have just been revealed
Alleged promotional post for the global launch date of Xiaomi 13 Ultra.


We still don't really know what the Xiaomi 13 Ultra might introduce to one-up the other pricy member of the trio. It could be that it offers a better front-facing camera, as we found out during our review of the Xiaomi 13 Pro that it wasn't particularly strong in the selfie department.

One worrying factor is how expensive the Ultra would be, as the Xiaomi 13 Pro is already at a pretty steep price starting at 1,300 euros in Europe. For comparison, that is about the same price as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. So, the question is how high will the price be for Xiaomi's version of the "Ultra" mobile phone? Who knows though, it might bring something game-changing to the table

