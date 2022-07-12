The Nothing Phone (1) officially unveiled - decent specs and a sci-fi look at a reasonable price

The smartphone is running the latest version of Android 12 coupled with Nothing OS. The launcher is quite minimalistic and promises to bring the best of Android, without any bloatware. The company promises 3 years of software support and updates.

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, so performance should be decent but not quite top of the line. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, while the more high-end models have up to 12GB of Ram and 256GB of internal storage.

Battery Life

The base model of the Nothing Phone (1) - 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage - costs €469/£399 (about $475). For just €30 more, users can get twice the amount of internal storage. The specced out configuration (12GB RAM / 256 GB of internal storage configuration) comes in at €549/£499.





Users can also buy a 45W fast charger from the company's website (as the phone does not come with one in the box) for €35/£35, which promises a 65% battery charge in 30 minutes.





Starting on July 16th, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available for purchase at the company's London Kiosk and some partner stores, but the units will be limited. General availability for the EU and the UK (including online, through purchases from the company's website ) begins on July 21st. A US release date has not been disclosed as of now.

The Nothing Phone (1) has a 4500mAh battery. This should, in theory, supply plenty of power for a full day of use, but the 6.55” OLED 120Hz panel could undermine the battery life of the device. The company promises "reassuring power-efficiency" for the display and promises that the phone "lasts all day", but only a battery life test can corroborate these statements.The smartphone supports fast charging at 33W (100% charge in approximately 70 minutes) wireless charging at 15W and reverse wireless charging as well.