The Motorola Moto e6 is a perfect backup phone for just $100!

While most people may be on the look for deals on the most expensive phones out there, like the iPhone 11 Pro and the Galaxy Note 10 , we've got something a bit different in store for you. If you're in the market for a backup phone, we've got a deal on an already affordable device that makes it even cheaper. Like, peanut money cheap!





The Motorola Moto e6 is the phone in question. It normally retails for $150, but with this special Black Friday deal, you can grab one for just $99.99!





Now, as far as raw power is concerned, the Moto e6 has very few bragging rights. The display isn't particularly high-res and the processor won't blow even mid-rangers out of the water. But then again, you're getting a phone that runs Android 9.0 out of the box (and will likely receive another update) for under $100! This makes the Moto e6 a perfect backup phone.





If you're interested in the extremely cheap Motorola Moto e6, follow this link to Moto's website



