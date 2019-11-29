Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Motorola Android Deals

The Motorola Moto e6 is a perfect backup phone for just $100!

Milen Yanachkov by Milen Yanachkov   /  Nov 29, 2019, 1:13 PM
The Motorola Moto e6 is a perfect backup phone for just $100!
From a single day in November, Black Friday has extended into an entire holiday of its own. But today is the actual Black Friday, believe it or not, and the constant bombardment of deals shows no signs of abating!

While most people may be on the look for deals on the most expensive phones out there, like the iPhone 11 Pro and the Galaxy Note 10, we've got something a bit different in store for you. If you're in the market for a backup phone, we've got a deal on an already affordable device that makes it even cheaper. Like, peanut money cheap!

The Motorola Moto e6 is the phone in question. It normally retails for $150, but with this special Black Friday deal, you can grab one for just $99.99!

Now, as far as raw power is concerned, the Moto e6 has very few bragging rights. The display isn't particularly high-res and the processor won't blow even mid-rangers out of the water. But then again, you're getting a phone that runs Android 9.0 out of the box (and will likely receive another update) for under $100! This makes the Moto e6 a perfect backup phone.

If you're interested in the extremely cheap Motorola Moto e6, follow this link to Moto's website!


More great BLACK FRIDAY deals:

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Get-100-off-the-iPhone-11-iPhone-XR-and-older-iPhone-models-when-you-switch-to-Cricket
Get $100 off the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and older iPhone models when you switch to Cricket
Cricket-has-amazing-Black-Friday-offers-on-the-LG-Stylo-5-and-Nokia-3.1
Cricket has amazing Black Friday offers on the LG Stylo 5 and Nokia 3.1
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
The-Motorola-Moto-Z3-is-down-to-a-record-low-price-this-Black-Friday
The Motorola Moto Z3 Play is down to a record-low price this Black Friday!
Grab-Galaxy-S10-and-Note-10-at-bargain-prices-Costco-and-T-Mobile
Grab Galaxy S10 and Note 10 at bargain prices ($380 off): Costco and T-Mobile
-$200
t-mobile-deal-beats-solo3-wireless-headphones
T-Mobile has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale at a crazy low $100 price

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.