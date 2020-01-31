At least one major U.S. carrier faces the wrath of the FCC for selling customers' location data
It appears that one or more unnamed U.S. wireless carriers have caught the attention of the FCC and its chairman Ajit Pai. The regulatory agency says that it will take action against these companies for selling its customers' real-time location data without permission. With this information, third party firms could track smartphone users. Pai and the FCC were referring specifically to a report last May about a flaw in the website belonging to a company called LocationSmart. The latter collects real-time data from smartphones and the website glitch allowed location data to be obtained from any phone running on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint.
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said yesterday that it was a "shame" that the FCC took so long to act on reports that "shady middlemen could sell your location within a few hundred meters based on your wireless phone data." She stated that "It’s chilling to consider what a black market could do with this data." A trade group that represents the carriers said that access to their customers' data was suspended and the programs terminated once it became clear that access to this location data was being abused.
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who got involved by writing letters to the carriers in 2018 seeking more information on how the firms handled their customers' location data, made an interesting comment yesterday. He said that he was "eager to see whether the FCC will truly hold wireless companies accountable, or let them off with a slap on the wrist."
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):