At least one major U.S. carrier faces the wrath of the FCC for selling customers' location data





Writing a letter to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce , Pai wrote, "I am writing to follow up on my letter of December 3, 2019 regarding the status of the FCC’s investigation into the disclosure of consumers' real-time location data. Fulfilling the commitment I made in that letter, I wish to inform you that the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has completed its extensive investigation and that it has concluded that one or more wireless carriers apparently violated federal law." Pai added, "I am committed to ensuring that all entities subject to our jurisdiction comply with the Communications Act and the FCC's rules, including those that protect consumers' sensitive information, such as real-time location data. Accordingly, in the coming days, I intend to circulate to my fellow Commissioners for their 'consideration one or more Notice(s) of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture in connection with the apparent violation(s). Please let me know if I can be of any further assistance."









FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said yesterday that it was a "shame" that the FCC took so long to act on reports that "shady middlemen could sell your location within a few hundred meters based on your wireless phone data." She stated that "It’s chilling to consider what a black market could do with this data." A trade group that represents the carriers said that access to their customers' data was suspended and the programs terminated once it became clear that access to this location data was being abused.





U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who got involved by writing letters to the carriers in 2018 seeking more information on how the firms handled their customers' location data, made an interesting comment yesterday. He said that he was "eager to see whether the FCC will truly hold wireless companies accountable, or let them off with a slap on the wrist."