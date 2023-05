The Cult of Apple: How far will the tech giant go in preserving the integrity of its ecosystem?

The Cracks in the Apple Ecosystem





Which brings me to the next question. Such an aggressive strategy would be more palatable if it were not so costly to acquire Apple products in the first place. The notorious Apple Tax is even more difficult to stomach once you take into account the fact that you are paying to be stuck in Apple’s golden cage.This is what I call ‘the Cult of Apple’. Users freely give up on their options, willingly splurge on pricey devices and experience the tech equivalent of Stockholm syndrome. I must give credit where credit is due - achieving this is no easy feat. But how far is Apple willing to go to keep this pattern going?You might be wondering why I have decided to bring this up now. After all, most of what I have said is by now common knowledge in the tech community. The thing is, parts of Apple’s strategy are not only shady - some of them are actually illegal, and the first cracks in the model are beginning to show.Well, admittedly not in the US where Big Tech cannot be effectively held in check. But in other parts of the world such as the EU, Apple has come under serious fire from legislators for its borderline anti-competitive market practices. I will mention two things in particular - the Lightning port and the App Store.The former is a particularly interesting case study. Apple was the first tech giant to identify just how detrimental power adapters are when it comes to e-waste. The response was controversial to say the least. The Cupertino company removed the charger from the box and earned billions in the process.Do you know what could have been even more beneficial to the environment than forcing users to buy a separate power adapter? Actually working towards a common charger and, by extension, adopting a common port - something Apple has been vehemently opposed to. Coincidently, now the latter is also required by law in the European Union.In fact, if Apple refuses to transition to USB-C with the iPhone 15 lineup, the device will be banned from the EU market altogether. Apple being Apple, however, has sought to explore the gray area in an effort to bend the rules once again. Reportedly , the company is looking for ways to limit some of the functionality of the USB-C port if it is not connected to a proprietary Apple cable. Needless to say, this defeats the purpose of a common port in the first place. The EU Commission has since indicated that if Apple decides to implement such restrictions, the iPhone 15 will not be sold in the EU One might say Apple would then give up on the idea, but I think the company will get more creative. For example, it could sell different versions of the iPhone 15 in the EU and the rest of the world. That way, the Apple Ecosystem will remain intact outside of Apple's second largest market.