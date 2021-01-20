The Astro Slide 5G slider phone brings QWERTY nostalgia at a price
The phone is the brainchild of the UK-based company Planet Computers and aims to elevate mobile computing to a whole new level. There’s a successful Indiegogo campaign dedicated to the phone and first deliveries are expected around March 2021.
The Astro Slide phone comes equipped with modern tech - 8GB/128GB of memory, two USB Type-C ports, a 3,500 mAh battery, along with NFC, wireless charging and a microSD card slot. The chipset is a downer, though. It’s a MediaTek Dimensity 800 with a Mali-G57 MC4 GPU. Nevertheless, if you fancy this phone/PocketPC hybrid you can pre-order one for “just” 573 euro (down from 819) or around $700.