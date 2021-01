The Astro Slide 5G slider phone brings QWERTY nostalgia at a price

“Astro Slide is the first 5G smartphone with a keyboard and is the fastest 5G device announced to date. Astro's revolutionary RockUp slider hinge transforms the powerful 6.39" touchscreen smartphone into a mini laptop, featuring Planet’s signature tactile backlit keyboard,”





The Astro Slide phone comes equipped with modern tech - 8GB/128GB of memory, two USB Type-C ports, a 3,500 mAh battery, along with NFC, The Astro Slide phone comes equipped with modern tech - 8GB/128GB of memory, two USB Type-C ports, a 3,500 mAh battery, along with NFC, wireless charging and a microSD card slot. The chipset is a downer, though. It’s a MediaTek Dimensity 800 with a Mali-G57 MC4 GPU. Nevertheless, if you fancy this phone/PocketPC hybrid you can pre-order one for “just” 573 euro (down from 819) or around $700.

Remember when phones used to have physical buttons? Yeah, okay - some of them still do - my point is there was a time when putting a full-blown QWERTY physical keyboard on a phone was regarded as something premium. Take the Nokia Communicator for example. Maybe big touchscreen devices sort of killed the physical keyboard dream, but not for this British startup. Behold the Astro Slide phone!The phone is the brainchild of the UK-based company Planet Computers and aims to elevate mobile computing to a whole new level. There’s a successful Indiegogo campaign dedicated to the phone and first deliveries are expected around March 2021.reads the description on the Indiegogo page.