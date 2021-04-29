Telegram to launch long-awaited group video call feature in May
”Speaking of video calls, we will be adding a video dimension to our voice chats in May, making Telegram a powerful platform for group video calls,” wrote Durov.
The company announced plans for a group video feature a whole year ago and despite the delay, the feature could boost Telegram’s popularity and help compete with the aforementioned platforms.
Group video calls on Telegram will support Screen sharing, encryption, noise-cancellation, as well as desktop and tablet, and smartphone devices. We'll have to wait and see whether Telegram will join the best video conferencing apps out there with its new feature.