 

Telegram to launch long-awaited group video call feature in May

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 29, 2021, 4:18 AM
Telegram to launch long-awaited group video call feature in May
Telegram will be finally adding a group video call feature to its portfolio next month. Yesterday, the company CEO Pavel Durov posted a short video showing the upcoming feature in action.

”Speaking of video calls, we will be adding a video dimension to our voice chats in May, making Telegram a powerful platform for group video calls,” wrote Durov.

Telegram is a bit late to the group video chat party, as competitors such as Zoom, WhatsApp, Messenger Rooms, Hangouts - already reap the benefits of the global pandemic and lockdown situation worldwide.

The company announced plans for a group video feature a whole year ago and despite the delay, the feature could boost Telegram’s popularity and help compete with the aforementioned platforms.

Group video calls on Telegram will support Screen sharing, encryption, noise-cancellation, as well as desktop and tablet, and smartphone devices. We'll have to wait and see whether Telegram will join the best video conferencing apps out there with its new feature.

