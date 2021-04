Telegram to launch long-awaited group video call feature in May

”Speaking of video calls, we will be adding a video dimension to our voice chats in May, making Telegram a powerful platform for group video calls,”

Telegram will be finally adding a group video call feature to its portfolio next month. Yesterday, the company CEO Pavel Durov posted a short video showing the upcoming feature in action.wrote Durov.Telegram is a bit late to the group video chat party, as competitors such as Zoom, WhatsApp, Messenger Rooms, Hangouts - already reap the benefits of the global pandemic and lockdown situation worldwide. The company announced plans for a group video feature a whole year ago and despite the delay, the feature could boost Telegram’s popularity and help compete with the aforementioned platforms.Group video calls on Telegram will support Screen sharing, encryption, noise-cancellation, as well as desktop and tablet, and smartphone devices. We'll have to wait and see whether Telegram will join the best video conferencing apps out there with its new feature.