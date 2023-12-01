Telegram expands voice transcription to free users and adds new features

Posting a story now includes the option to add a video message for commentary or fun. Video messages are customizable, allowing resizing and movement across the screen, along with adjustments along the time axis. Stories that are reposted also support video messages, enabling users to share thoughts on trending topics.For Premium users, Telegram introduces the ability to set a unique color combination with logos for their profiles and apply wallpaper for both sides, maintaining a consistent appearance for both themselves and their chat partner.Furthermore, channels with story-posting capabilities can now access statistics for story views, shares, and reactions, along with detailed graphs to monitor reach and performance. Channel admins also gain a new interface for managing reactions, enabling adding or removing specific emojis.