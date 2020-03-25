Telecoms want you to stay home, show a “stay home” message on phones
Mobile phone operators in Germany show a #stayhome message when users switch off WiFi #coronavirus— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 24, 2020
Judging by the replies under Navarra’s original tweet, a similar thing is happening in many countries worldwide. Romania (“Stamacasa”), Peru (“YoMeQuedoEnCasa”), Turkey (“EvdeKal”), and Indonesia (“DiRumahAja”) are getting the message in their native language, while in some other countries like Belgium, France, India, and Nigeria the phrase is shown in English. Some users report that the phone’s Wi-Fi has to be switched off in order for the message to show, while the Wi-Fi icon is present in other screenshots as well. It’s still not clear if this is a coordinated effort by the telecoms or a request by the governments and health organizations.
