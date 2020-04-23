T-Mobile rolls out One UI 2.1 update to the Galaxy S10 series
The update brings a bunch of important updates that you might not be aware of, so here is a quick rundown of the improvements: new camera features, Gallery and AR Emoji enhancements, Quick Share, Music Share, and Samsung keyboard improvements.
The new Quick Share option allows owners of Samsung devices to quickly and easily share files with nearby Samsung devices. Samsung keyboard has been updated with a multilingual translation option, an icon to open Samsung Pass, and a text undo/redo feature.
Also, all Galaxy S10 series phone will benefit from new camera features like modes and filters (AR Zone, Single take, Pro video, My filters, Selfie tone, timelapse for night mode), as well as a mode for recording video with the selfie camera in FHD/UHD at 60 fps.
Keep in mind that the update weighs in at 1.5GB, so make sure you have enough free storage before attempting to download One UI 2.1.