T-Mobile will degrade your service if you use its plans improperly

T-Mobile may soon start enforcing a policy that will require you to use your plans for the device they are intended for.

T-Mobile has segmented its plans based on the device category they are meant for, such as phones, tablets, or smartwatches. However, it's not unheard of for people to use their SIMs as they please.

T-Mobile has known this all along. After all, all mobile devices are assigned a unique "International Mobile Equipment Identity" or "IMEI," which lets telecom companies identify devices on their network. The number reveals key details about a device, such as the model, specs, and year of release.

The first 8 digits of the 15-digit identifier make up the "Type Allocation Code" or TAC which identifies the brand and the model. If you use a phone line in a tablet, for instance, T-Mobile will be able to detect that using the TAC and take punitive actions such as slowing down data speeds.

Though there have been instances of T-Mobilethrottling speeds for customers who tried to game the system, it was never particularly strict about it. However, The Mobile Report says that the company will soon start conducting an audit of plans to ensure people are not using their lines improperly. Those who are found using a device on a plan meant for a different category -  a 5G modem on a voice line, for instance - could face service disruption.

I’ve heard that TMO realizes when they put a Voice SIM into a tablet and it slows the data speeds down considerably. Wouldn’t recommend it, but you could try it and see - no changes to the line would be made. 
Responsible-Bowl3586, Reddit User, 2023

I have used voice line sim cards in iPads for about six years without any problems of cancellations.
daleraver, Reddit user, 2023

The company started being vigilant about such rules last year. In April, it was announced the company would track you to make sure Home Internet was being used at the approved address. In December, it began terminating internet service for customers with inactive getaways.

As for what the company is hoping to achieve by implementing the changes, the answer is simple. The carrier wants to maximize its profits by charging you based on the device you are using. It probably also wants to boost offerings such as the $5 lines for connected devices and the Away plan for frequent travelers.

Also, T-Mobile often runs BOGO promotions, and people with more voice lines than they need often use the extra voice lines for tablets. The company probably wants to put an end to that.

The audit could begin in Q2 and in the meanwhile, people may try to get around it by changing the IMEI of their devices, but whether that will work remains to be seen.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless