T-Mobile will degrade your service if you use its plans improperly

The company started being vigilant about such rules last year. In April, it was announced the company would track you to make sure Home Internet was being used at the approved address . In December, it began terminating internet service for customers with inactive getaways.As for what the company is hoping to achieve by implementing the changes, the answer is simple. The carrier wants to maximize its profits by charging you based on the device you are using. It probably also wants to boost offerings such as the $5 lines for connected devices and the Away plan for frequent travelers.Also,often runs BOGO promotions, and people with more voice lines than they need often use the extra voice lines for tablets. The company probably wants to put an end to that.The audit could begin in Q2 and in the meanwhile, people may try to get around it by changing the IMEI of their devices, but whether that will work remains to be seen.