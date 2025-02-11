T-Mobile users overjoyed to find threefold improvement in perk
If you are a frequent traveler or see yourself jetting off to some overseas location in the near future, T-Mobile appears to have secretly made a change to roaming plans.
According to Reddit user -p10,T-Mobile has increased the data allowance available to some customers when traveling internationally from 5 GB to 15 GB.
The carrier's website has been updated to say that Go5G Next and Go5G Plus customers are allotted up to 15 GB of high-speed data in more than 215 countries. After the cap is hit, speeds will be slowed to 256 Kbps.
T-Mobile's international data allowance appear to have increased. | Image Credit - T-Mobile
While 256 Kbps is undoubtedly really slow, it should be enough for basic browsing. Otherwise, you can always agree to pay more for more high-speed data, but that can be costly.
However, considering the limit was previously 5 GB, people are unlikely to complain about not having enough data after being granted 10 GB more.
Some users are skeptical about whether this change has been implemented and suggest checking with T-Mobile's customer service representatives to ensure that data has been indeed increased to 5 GB.
T-Mobile's website itself seems to contradict itself in places, and some users who recently traveled to international locations say that the 5 GB limit was still in place until about late January.
Other says that the 15 GB allowance may be only for select countries, namely Canada and Mexico, but that's ruled out by the fact that T-Mobile states that over 215 countries get 15 GB. This speculation has arisen because T-Mobile already allowed Go5G Plus customers 15 GB of data in Canada and Mexico.
Assuming the data cap has indeed been increased, it's welcome news for those who fear running out of high-speed data a few days into their trip.
T-Mobile's travel perks for eligible plans are monthly, meaning the limit resets every month. You will want to be careful about any extra taxes and conditions to keep your bill from skyrocketing.
