Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

T-Mobile users overjoyed to find threefold improvement in perk

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile international data allowance
If you are a frequent traveler or see yourself jetting off to some overseas location in the near future, T-Mobile appears to have secretly made a change to roaming plans.

According to Reddit user -p10,T-Mobile has increased the data allowance available to some customers when traveling internationally from 5 GB to 15 GB.

The carrier's website has been updated to say that Go5G Next and Go5G Plus customers are allotted up to 15 GB of high-speed data in more than 215 countries. After the cap is hit, speeds will be slowed to 256 Kbps.



While 256 Kbps is undoubtedly really slow, it should be enough for basic browsing. Otherwise, you can always agree to pay more for more high-speed data, but that can be costly.

However, considering the limit was previously 5 GB, people are unlikely to complain about not having enough data after being granted 10 GB more.

Some users are skeptical about whether this change has been implemented and suggest checking with T-Mobile's customer service representatives to ensure that data has been indeed increased to 5 GB.

T-Mobile's website itself seems to contradict itself in places, and some users who recently traveled to international locations say that the 5 GB limit was still in place until about late January.

Other says that the 15 GB allowance may be only for select countries, namely Canada and Mexico, but that's ruled out by the fact that T-Mobile states that over 215 countries get 15 GB. This speculation has arisen because T-Mobile already allowed Go5G Plus customers 15 GB of data in Canada and Mexico.

Assuming the data cap has indeed been increased, it's welcome news for those who fear running out of high-speed data a few days into their trip.

T-Mobile's travel perks for eligible plans are monthly, meaning the limit resets every month. You will want to be careful about any extra taxes and conditions to keep your bill from skyrocketing. 
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Samsung seems to have permanently discounted the Galaxy S24, but not the S24+ and S24 Ultra
Samsung seems to have permanently discounted the Galaxy S24, but not the S24+ and S24 Ultra

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless