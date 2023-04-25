T-Mobile to provide Veterans Affairs with 50,000 new lines and rural clinics broadband
T-Mobile is now the main carrier network in the US that has been chosen as wireless provider for the Bureau of Veteran's Affairs, prolonging its existing contract with 9 years until 2032.
To the 50,000 new cell lines that T-Mobile will add, it will also provide its 5G Internet (Fixed Wireless Access) for broadband at the VA’s Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in rural areas. Those areas are often underserved in terms of fast broadband Internet connectivity and they play an important role as primary and mental health care services there.
"After an extensive evaluation process, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) selected T-Mobile as its primary wireless provider," boasts T-Mobile. The partnership is important as this means that T-Mobile will be equipping 50,000 of the Veteran Affairs healthcare professionals - from doctors and nurses to social workers - with new phone lines "so they can stay connected to the millions of veterans they serve."
The agreement spans all Veterans Affairs hospitals plus the federal and private entities that work with them, the largest integrated healthcare system in the US that serves millions of veterans.
Recently, T-Mobile also entered a partnerships with Prisms of Reality for 5G VR STEM education in rural areas, too, and extended its Major League Baseball contract as well.
According to Callie Field, President of T-Mobile's Business Group, the renewed VA contract honors the Un-carrier with the opportunity to serve veterans:
T-Mobile is honored to continue our work with the Department of Veterans Affairs, demonstrating our shared commitment to the brave men and women who have served, or are serving, our country. The world of healthcare, and frankly, 5G, is evolving tremendously in the next decade, so we’re thrilled to be on this journey to innovate alongside the VA.
