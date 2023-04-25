T-Mobile to provide Veterans Affairs with 50,000 new lines and rural clinics broadband





After an extensive evaluation process, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) selected T-Mobile as its primary wireless provider ," boasts so they can stay connected to the millions of veterans they serve ." ," boasts T-Mobile . The partnership is important as this means that T-Mobile will be equipping 50,000 of the Veteran Affairs healthcare professionals - from doctors and nurses to social workers - with new phone lines "."





The agreement spans all Veterans Affairs hospitals plus the federal and private entities that work with them, the largest integrated healthcare system in the US that serves millions of veterans.



To the 50,000 new cell lines that T-Mobile will add, it will also provide its 5G Internet (Fixed Wireless Access) for broadband at the VA’s Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in rural areas. Those areas are often underserved in terms of fast broadband Internet connectivity and they play an important role as primary and mental health care services there.









According to Callie Field, President of T-Mobile's Business Group, the renewed VA contract honors the Un-carrier with the opportunity to serve veterans:





T-Mobile is now the main carrier network in the US that has been chosen as wireless provider for the Bureau of Veteran's Affairs, prolonging its existing contract with 9 years until 2032.