T-Mobile partners with Prisms of Reality for 5G VR STEM education in rural areas

The Lenawee Intermediary School District (LISD) will be spearheading the project in order to better serve students in rural areas who might experience network service outages more often. According to Anurupa Ganguly, the CEO and Founder of Prisms VR:









The Prisms VR platform is a 2021 graduate of the the T-Mobile Accelerator program which funds startups with promising technologies that will benefit from the proliferation of the ultrafast, low-latency 5G network standard. T-Mobile has already disbursed $425,000 in the form of VR headsets for various learning opportunities at tens of schools so far, but the project with LISD is its biggest single effort to cover such a wide area.





The premise of its partnership with the school district over the Prism VR platform is that setting up and using 30 VR headsets at a time over the often unreliable school Wi-fi network is time and effort consuming endeavor that often brings unsatisfactory results.





As per John Saw, an Executive VP of the Un-carrier's Advanced & Emerging Technologies department, T-Mobile's " work with Prisms VR is just another example of our goal to bring 5G innovation to everyone ." " From major cities to small town America, our 5G network is inspiring and creating opportunities for students to connect with the world around them like never before ," they added.