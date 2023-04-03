T-Mobile partners with Prisms of Reality for 5G VR STEM education in rural areas
T-Mobile's award-winning 5G network will be powering a number of Meta Quest 2 VR units, of the type that occupies a top spot in our best VR headsets list, in eleven school districts in Michigan in educational partnership with Prisms VR. The platform provides a virtual reality-based solution for teaching STEM subjects like mathematics.
The Lenawee Intermediary School District (LISD) will be spearheading the project in order to better serve students in rural areas who might experience network service outages more often. According to Anurupa Ganguly, the CEO and Founder of Prisms VR:
Our mission at Prisms VR is to make math relevant and connected to the world that students want to live in. VR powered by T-Mobile 5G allows us to democratize access to visceral experiences that empower students to build connections with current and compelling problems and abstract up to math models & equations from there, rather than memorizing procedures in a sterile vacuum. With recent advances in spatial computing, we finally have the opportunity to teach STEM disciplines how they should be taught: through one’s own life experiences.
The Prisms VR platform is a 2021 graduate of the the T-Mobile Accelerator program which funds startups with promising technologies that will benefit from the proliferation of the ultrafast, low-latency 5G network standard. T-Mobile has already disbursed $425,000 in the form of VR headsets for various learning opportunities at tens of schools so far, but the project with LISD is its biggest single effort to cover such a wide area.
The premise of its partnership with the school district over the Prism VR platform is that setting up and using 30 VR headsets at a time over the often unreliable school Wi-fi network is time and effort consuming endeavor that often brings unsatisfactory results.
As per John Saw, an Executive VP of the Un-carrier's Advanced & Emerging Technologies department, T-Mobile's "work with Prisms VR is just another example of our goal to bring 5G innovation to everyone." "From major cities to small town America, our 5G network is inspiring and creating opportunities for students to connect with the world around them like never before," they added.
