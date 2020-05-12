T-Mobile offers businesses credit if they switch over, up to $10,000 in cash if they're loved
First, T-Mobile is giving small and mid-sized businesses a one-time $100 credit for every new line using a qualifying plan that will use a number ported from either Verizon or AT&T. To get the credit, business owners must port the number for the new line within 60 days of opening it.
But actually, T-Mobile is giving money away as well. The second newly announced initiative is just about that. This week, T-Mobile will give $100,000 to the “people’s most-loved small businesses”. How will it decide which businesses are those? Well, that’s where you come in. You and social media, that is.
If you have a favorite small business that deserves to win between $2,000 and $10,000 from the prize pool, make a short video about what you like about hem and post it to Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #TMOSmallBiz and #Giveaway.
Sure, it’s a bit of a hassle to record a video, but it might make a world of difference for your local pastry shop or comic book store. If you want to give it a shot, do it soon, nominations will be accepted from now through May 17. The winners will be announced about a week later.