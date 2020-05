T-Mobile offers businesses credit if they switch over, up to $10,000 in cash if they're loved

is

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a massive blow to most businesses, but it’s no secret that mobile carriers aren’t in that shipwrecked boat. They’re enjoying a surge in traffic due to all the people relying on their phones to keep in touch with friends, relatives and coworkers.Well, T-Mobile is looking to give back to businesses that might have a hard time staying afloat during these difficult times with a couple of new initiatives First, T-Mobile is giving small and mid-sized businesses a one-time $100 credit for every new line using a qualifying plan that will use a number ported from either Verizon or AT&T. To get the credit, business owners must port the number for the new line within 60 days of opening it.You didn’t think T-Mobile is just giving away money, did you? Of course, there’s something in it for T-Mobile as well. With Sprint freshly absorbed by the Un-carrier, Verizon and AT&T remain the only real competitors. Every stolen customer is a win in the Magenta book.But actually, T-Mobilegiving money away as well. The second newly announced initiative is just about that. This week, T-Mobile will give $100,000 to the. How will it decide which businesses are those? Well, that’s where you come in. You and social media, that is.If you have a favorite small business that deserves to win between $2,000 and $10,000 from the prize pool, make a short video about what you like about hem and post it to Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #TMOSmallBiz and #Giveaway.Sure, it’s a bit of a hassle to record a video, but it might make a world of difference for your local pastry shop or comic book store. If you want to give it a shot, do it soon, nominations will be accepted from now through May 17. The winners will be announced about a week later.