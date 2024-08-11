Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month

T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile  held off on shutting down its 2G network for a long time but the company appears to have decided on a date for the inevitable switch-off.

The second generation of mobile networks was introduced in the early 1990s when Nokia was the coolest phone company. With modern phones supporting 4G and 5G, it's time for 2G to go.

AT&T ended support for its 2G network in 2017, while Verizon pulled the plug on its 2G network in 2020. T-Mobile was initially going to phase out its 2G network on April 2 but earlier this year, it decided to delay the closure.

The company is apparently going to withdraw support for 2G devices beginning next month.

Eagle-eyed Reddit users 93Volvo240 and lart2150 have pointed out that 2G coverage shrank massively between July and August. Around that same time, T-Mobile  updated its Network Evolution page to inform customers that the capacity and coverage of its 2G network "is expected to change starting as early as September 1, 2024."

This suggests that the company has begun shutting down its 2G network. T-Mobile had previously said that some 2G sites would be dismantled before the full network retirements, affecting capacity and coverage.

If you are still rocking an old phone, it's time to get a phone that's 4G-capable at minimum, as 3G has also been executed by T-Mobile and other wireless providers in the US.

To make the process easier for you, T-Mobile will forgo SIM fees, device connectivity charges, and associated taxes. It might even give you an affordable phone for free to get you to ditch your 2G device.

One of the reasons why T-Mobile delayed killing off its 2G network is that it still works in many parts of the world, including Europe, which is why it remains important to travelers.

That's not a good reason to stick to a 2G phone. 2G is insecure as this digital cellular network standard was developed when authorities didn't factor in risks like rogue cell towers or realize the importance of strong encryption.

Since T-Mobile hasn't explicitly mentioned the word shutdown, it's possible that your 2G phone will continue to work for some time. You should have a replacement ready for when the time comes, otherwise you won't get signals.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

