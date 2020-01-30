T-Mobile rolls out Android 10 update to its Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
There are a lot of new features and improvements added in the update, including the January security patch. To download the update, head to Settings / Software update / Download updates manually. Make sure that your phone has 50% or higher battery life before attempting to update though.
Among the many changes included in the update, it's worth noting the new dark mode and full-screen gestures. Also, Samsung's Android 10 update comes with a new one-handed mode, smoother animations, Digital Wellbeing, and a few camera improvements. Keep in mind that some apps, such as Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes must be updated individually after upgrading to Android 10.
