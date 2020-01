T-Mobile rolls out Android 10 update to its Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Last year, Samsung Galaxy S10 phones in the United States have been updated to Android 10, but the 5G model from T-Mobile has been skipped from the initial rollout. A month later, the US carrier is bringing the long-awaited update to its 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 The update was released on January 27 , but a wider rollout is expected in the next few days. In case you're wondering, the Android 10 update file weighs in at 2GB, but that's to be expected since this is a major OS update.There are a lot of new features and improvements added in the update, including the January security patch. To download the update, head to Settings / Software update / Download updates manually. Make sure that your phone has 50% or higher battery life before attempting to update though.Among the many changes included in the update, it's worth noting the new dark mode and full-screen gestures. Also, Samsung's Android 10 update comes with a new one-handed mode, smoother animations, Digital Wellbeing, and a few camera improvements. Keep in mind that some apps, such as Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes must be updated individually after upgrading to Android 10.