Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

T-Mobile CEO revealed to be among top-paid execs moments after company confirms price hike

By
1comment
T-Mobile CEO revealed to be 16th highest-paid exec moments after company confirms price hike
Today, T-Mobile confirmed that it was raising prices on some older plans, something it hadn't done in nearly a decade. The company told employees that the step was necessary to keep up with rising inflation and costs. And with prices of everything increasing, you may even be inclined to thingk that T-Mobile did nothing wrong. After all, its biggest rivals AT&T and Verizon have also been doing the same. But there's one difference between those companies and T-Mobile: their CEOs are not among the top twenty highest-paid execs in the US.

The Wall Street Journal today revealed the names of the CEOs who made the most money in 2023. T-Mobile's Mike Sievert was 16th on the list, with a total pay of $37.49 million.

And while how much a company pays its CEO can be seen as an internal matter, it's hard not to view it unfavourably when you look at all the unpopular steps T-Mobile has taken in the past few months, including laying off employees, potentially being the reason higher prices for all US consumers, and making it harder for people to sign up for older, cheaper plans.

According to Axios, out of Sievert's total pay of around $37 million, $8.1 million was cash compensation, which is a modest 521 times more than the company's median salary of $72,000.

And while you may think that Sivert deserves the pay for playing a part in making T-Mobile one of the best 5G providers, what stings is that, especially if you are an employee, the company doesn't shy away from throwing employees under the bus to customers whenever it takes harsh decisions.

For instance, the company seems to be aware that it will be heavily criticized by customers for today's price rise and has increased staffing in stores to deal with customers and force them to not leave the company.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless