Sprint Black Friday 2019 deals

When does Black Friday start at Sprint?

What to expect from Sprint’s Black Friday 2019 deals?

Sprint Black Friday 2018 phone and tablet deals ad

Get a free iPhone XR when you lease an iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max (Requires two new lines or one new and one upgrade)

Get an iPhone 7 for $100 (if expanded over 24 monthly payments)

Get $100 off Apple Watch Series 4 and 3 (24-month payment plan and qualifying service plan required)

Get a 32GB iPad (2018) for $100 when you lease a new iPhone

Get a Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy Note 9 for $5, $10, $20 per month, respectively (eligible for the Sprint Flex Lease plan)

Buy an LG V40 and get a free LG TV (Lease an LG V40 phone for $20/month with Sprint Flex, and snag a 49” 4K LG Smart TV that otherwise costs $500).





Stay tuned for when the Black Friday 2019 deals kick off! Meanwhile, make sure to check out or detailed deal round-ups on the best Black Friday 2019 deals and sales:



