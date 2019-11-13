Sprint Articles Deals

Sprint Black Friday 2019 deals
The hustle and bustle around Black Friday may not seem like the best time to be dealing with carriers and plans, especially if you already have a long shopping list and little time to spare. However, this is precisely the time when all major carriers will be looking to poach customers from one another with great deals on phones, plans, wearables, and all kinds of accessories and gadgets.

So, if a new phone is on your Black Friday shopping list and you want a bargain plan to go along with it, then you’d better make sure to check our Black Friday deal round-ups for all major US carriers! Even if you aren't in the market for a new phone, the offers are sure to include the hottest new smartwatches as well, not to mention a healthy variety of wireless earbuds and speakers to boot.

When does Black Friday start at Sprint?


Last year, Sprint’s Black Friday deals went live on November 18, which was almost two weeks before the actual Black Friday. This was hardly surprising and In fact, we wouldn’t be too shocked if we saw Sprint’s 2019 Black Friday deals pop up in about a week. Either way, we will update this article and notify you, so that you don't miss out on any bargains.

What to expect from Sprint’s Black Friday 2019 deals?


Sprint is yet to unveil its Black Friday deals for 2019, but we can always take a look at some of the offers from 2018, so we can get a clearer idea of what to expect this year.

Sprint Black Friday 2018 phone and tablet deals ad

  • Get a free iPhone XR when you lease an iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max (Requires two new lines or one new and one upgrade)
  • Get an iPhone 7 for $100 (if expanded over 24 monthly payments)
  • Get $100 off Apple Watch Series 4 and 3 (24-month payment plan and qualifying service plan required)
  • Get a 32GB iPad (2018) for $100 when you lease a new iPhone
  • Get a Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy Note 9 for $5, $10, $20 per month, respectively (eligible for the Sprint Flex Lease plan)
  • Buy an LG V40 and get a free LG TV (Lease an LG V40 phone for $20/month with Sprint Flex, and snag a 49” 4K LG Smart TV that otherwise costs $500).

Stay tuned for when the Black Friday 2019 deals kick off! Meanwhile, make sure to check out or detailed deal round-ups on the best Black Friday 2019 deals and sales:

