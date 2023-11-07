Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Surface Pro 8 offers lots of power and a dash of magic for $314 off

Microsoft Tablets Deals
There are Android tablets and iPads and then there are the computer-first Surface tablets. Microsoft's slates are a class apart and recent models, like the Surface Pro 8, give you unbridled power in the true sense of the word. For those looking to pick one up, Amazon is currently offering a huge discount on the device.

Released in 2021, the Surface Pro 8 remains a better option than many top tablets. It has a laptop-sized 13-inch screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. There's also a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Surface Pro 8 128GB

Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 16 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports | Headphone jack
$314 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

The model that Amazon has on sale is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor. It can handle weighty tasks smoothly so if you are someone who likes to run many apps with Chrome opened with a dozen tabs on the side, the Surface Pro 8 will tackle everything like a Pro without any signs of slowdown.

The best part is that since the device runs a desktop operating system, it's capable of running all programs that your desktop can run and it will not show you mobile versions of websites. 

The 8GB/128GB Surface Pro costs $1,099.99 but Amazon is currently offering a discount of $314 on it. This makes the price more palatable.

The Surface Pro 8 comes with a user upgradable SSD so you can add more storage space to it as your needs grow. It offers a battery life of 16 hours and you get plenty of ports, including two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port, and even a headphone jack. 

Go for the slate if you need a device that's more of a laptop than a slate and you don't want like manufacturers to dictate what apps you can download (looking at you, Apple).
