A stretchable sensor can lead to new types of wearables with health and fitness applications

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 17, 2020, 5:42 AM
A stretchable sensor can lead to new types of wearables with health and fitness applications
The wearable revolution that we’ve been promised seems to be at a stall, with all the crazy gadgets like electronic tattoos, bio-implants, and smart contact lenses firmly staying in science-fiction territory. A new discovery by researchers at Zhengzhou University and Peking University in China could spice up things a bit, though. They have developed a stretchable and compressible sensor that can lead to new types of wearable electronic devices, Tech Xplore reports.

The scientists used carbon nanofiber powder and hydrogel to create the sensor. By combining the excellent conductive properties of the carbon powder with the elasticity of the hydrogel, they were able to produce a material that can be stretched more than 3 times its length (366%) and compressed by up to 70%. The carbon nanofiber powder also contributed to the mechanical strength of the sensor, while the biodegradable hydrogel allowed it to keep its flexible properties.

Having a material that can stretch and flex and still be highly conductive is a perfect platform for developing a wide variety of wearable electronics. Placed on the skin at different spots on a human body, the sensor can register strain and pressure, thus performing different measurements. It can detect swallowing when it’s on a person’s throat, bending of the knees or elbows, finger movements, and breathing. The sensor can also accurately register touches and presses even when stretched by 100%.



What’s even more encouraging is that the whole process of creating the hydrogel-carbon sensor is easily scalable, which in practice means that the sensor will be cheap to mass-produce. It has a wide array of potential applications - from tracking athlete performance to helping people with medical conditions keep an eye on their stats. Integrating the strain sensor into current wearables won’t be an easy feat, though. Nevertheless, it could find its place in highly specialized medical and professional athlete devices.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Stunning Motorola Edge+ 5G press renders show off design, 108MP camera, more
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Bigger iPhone 9 Plus could accompany Apple's iPhone 9, iOS 14 code suggests
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might not be flagship phones but may support 5G
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
Motorola Edge leaks out as cheaper version of upcoming Edge+ flagship
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
All Apple Stores outside of China are closed until March 27th
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Huawei P40 Pro PE specs leak: huge battery, loads of cameras, 5G, much more
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
Apple moves WWDC 2020 online
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20
120Hz vs 60Hz effect on battery life compared: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless