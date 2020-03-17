A stretchable sensor can lead to new types of wearables with health and fitness applications

What’s even more encouraging is that the whole process of creating the hydrogel-carbon sensor is easily scalable, which in practice means that the sensor will be cheap to mass-produce. It has a wide array of potential applications - from tracking athlete performance to helping people with medical conditions keep an eye on their stats. Integrating the strain sensor into current wearables won’t be an easy feat, though. Nevertheless, it could find its place in highly specialized medical and professional athlete devices.