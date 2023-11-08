Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Stellar everyday tablet Galaxy Tab S7 FE tumbles in price by a whole lot

We are racing towards the end of the year and it has started getting cold in most parts of the world, making this the perfect time to cozy up with your tablet and a steaming cup (or cups) of tea. To hook you up with an awesome tablet, we have found a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

The Tab S7 FE might not be Samsung's latest tablet but you may find it to be a better option than more recent slates as Amazon has knocked its price down by up to $262.

The Tab S7 FE has a huge 12.4-inch screen so it won't feel cramped when you are trying to multi-task or have several windows open at the same time when the slate is in the desktop-mimicking DeX mode.

It's fueled by the Snapdragon 778G chipset and will handle anything you throw its way with grace so whether you intend to browse the internet, play Google Play store games, or edit documents, the tablet will not let you down.

It has a hefty 10,090mAh battery under the hood and with moderate use, it should last you two days on a single charge. It doesn't take too long to recharge as it supports 45W fast charging.

Amazon has marked the 256GB Tab S7 FE down by 39 percent, meaning you can become its owner by paying well below its usual retail price of $679.99.

If you don't need this much built-in storage, you may want to consider the bundle with the 64GB model and Keyboard Cover as $139 has been knocked off its price of $539. Keep in mind that the tablet already comes with a free S Pen, so with a keyboard, it will become a productivity beast.

And in case you are wondering, if you buy the lowest-tier iPad with a stylus and a keyboard, you will end up spending $587.
