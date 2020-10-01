Stadium browser allows you to play Google Stadia on iOS

Last month Apple issued revised App Store guidelines
that allow game streaming services such as Google Stadia, Microsoft’s xCloud, and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now to run on iOS devices. Sadly, the update notes stated that: "Games offered in a streaming game service subscription must be downloaded directly from the App Store, must be designed to avoid duplicate payment by a subscriber, and should not disadvantage non-subscriber customers.”
Many users have pointed out that downloading games to play them defeats the purpose of game streaming services. Now iOS users may have a workaround that will let them play Stadia games without any download, besides a free browser app. The app is called Stadium Full Screen Browser
(Free) and it allows users to log into their Google Stadia account and play games directly from their library.
The browser works on any iOS device with iOS 14.0 or later, and offers support for game controllers. What’s interesting is that the official Stadia controller is not supported (yet). It’s a bit of a stretch, and you’ll need to buy an additional Bluetooth controller but if you want to try Stadia on your iPhone or iPad, there’s now a way to do it. The service offers one month free trial for Pro tier members, so you’ve nothing to lose, actually.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!