Sprint and Virgin Mobile roll out Samsung Galaxy A6 Android 10 update

The Android 10 love is pouring onto Galaxy A6
phones in the States. Sprint and Virgin Mobile are rolling out the update after a short testing period. Users can now get the latest Android version, coupled with Samsung's OneUI 2.0, SamMobile
reports.
The Galaxy A6 came out in 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and last year received a needed Android 9.0 Pie
firmware update. The phone sports a 5.6-inch display and is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal memory.
According to Samsung's policies, Android 10 will be the last big update for Galaxy A6 owners. If you haven't received it yet, you can trigger the update manually by heading to Settings/Software update/Download updates manually. Always back up your data prior to major update operations.
