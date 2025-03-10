Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!

Pick up a power adapter

Eagerly planning a spring vacation with a trip already? We get it, we get it, so are we! We are weeks away from the weather getting warm, the flowers getting pretty, and the vacation spots getting fully booked. So, it’s a good idea to start planning early!Our smartphones are among the most important items we carry when we travel. They are, essentially, our cameras — our way to capture the memorabilia, the trip, share the moments with the folks back home. They can also hold our tickets, our navigation and locations of interest to visit, and they can help us fight boredom during long flights or rides with games, videos, podcasts, ebooks. So:The smartphone vacation checklist: make sure you do these things rightAbsolutely double-check what types of plugs and power you will encounter in your visiting destination. America’s top spots for travel are Japan and Mexico. These use sockets of the Type A (two flat parallel prongs) and Type B (two flat prongs and one grounding pin). In Mexico, Type A are more popular and can often be non-polarized.It’s a good idea to pick up a travel adapter while still at home, instead of trying to find one at a tourist shop after you land.Also, mind your charger’s voltage. The US network supplies 120 V, while Japan operates at 100 V, Mexico — 127 V. These differences are within tolerance, but European countries supply power at 240 V. Most modern smartphone chargers use dual-voltage, but just be sure to check if yours says “100 V - 240 V” on it.In the end, it’s also a good idea to have a powerbank as a backup always. In fact,