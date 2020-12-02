iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Android Apps

Spotify’s Wrapped will remind you of a year you want to forget

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Dec 02, 2020, 2:39 AM
Spotify’s Wrapped will remind you of a year you want to forget
We almost made it, guys! It’s December and the year 2020 is almost gone. A difficult year, no doubt, and now Spotify wants to commemorate it with its Wrapped feature. It’s a personalized experience that gives insights into the artists, songs, genres, and podcasts that defined your listening in 2020. This year Wrapped is organized in a story-style format and features additional goodies.


You’ll be able to participate in quizzes that will test your ability to guess your own favorite podcasts, artists, and music in general. If you’re a Premium user, you’ll be able to acquire new badges to boast about your listening preferences. The Pioneer badge will please the hipsters for example as it’s awarded to people who listened to a song before it hit 50,000 streams.


This year Spotify will open the Wrapped feature to everyone. Even if you’re not a Spotify subscriber, you can check global listening trends in the popular streaming service. The new feature is already rolling out for Android and iOS users and you can also check out the new experience at Spotify.com/Wrapped on either your desktop or your mobile browser.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Popular stories
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021
Popular stories
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless