Spotify’s Wrapped will remind you of a year you want to forget







You’ll be able to participate in quizzes that will test your ability to guess your own favorite podcasts, artists, and music in general. If you’re a Premium user, you’ll be able to acquire new badges to boast about your listening preferences. The Pioneer badge will please the hipsters for example as it’s awarded to people who listened to a song before it hit 50,000 streams.







This year Spotify will open the Wrapped feature to everyone. Even if you're not a Spotify subscriber, you can check global listening trends in the popular streaming service. The new feature is already rolling out for Android and iOS users and you can also check out the new experience at Spotify.com/Wrapped on either your desktop or your mobile browser.