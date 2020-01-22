Apple Wireless service Amazon Music

Amazon Music soon to beat Apple Music after an incredible 50% growth in 2019

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 22, 2020, 10:04 PM
Amazon Music managed to fortify its third position in the music streaming services hierarchy last year and aims to take on Apple in 2020. Judging by the numbers revealed today, Amazon Music is on fire, as the service grew more than 50% just in 2019.

At the moment, Amazon Music Unlimited has reached more than 55 million customers globally. These are customers who are paying for an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, not trial or ad-supported accounts.

Amazon's announcement mentions that its music streaming service has grown nearly 50% YoY (year-over-year) across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan and has more than doubled in countries where it launched recently, including France, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.

Currently, Amazon Music Unlimited costs $12.99/month. Also, Amazon Prime members have access to two million songs at no additional cost to their membership, and for $7.99/month they can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited, which gives them access to more than 50 million songs.

If Amazon Music continues to grow the same way throughout 2020, there's a high chance it will become the world's second-largest music streaming service by the end of the year. Last year Apple Music announced that it reached more than 60 million subscribers, while Spotify prides itself with no less than 115 million subscribers.

