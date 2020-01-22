Amazon Music soon to beat Apple Music after an incredible 50% growth in 2019
Amazon's announcement mentions that its music streaming service has grown nearly 50% YoY (year-over-year) across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan and has more than doubled in countries where it launched recently, including France, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.
Currently, Amazon Music Unlimited costs $12.99/month. Also, Amazon Prime members have access to two million songs at no additional cost to their membership, and for $7.99/month they can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited, which gives them access to more than 50 million songs.
If Amazon Music continues to grow the same way throughout 2020, there's a high chance it will become the world's second-largest music streaming service by the end of the year. Last year Apple Music announced that it reached more than 60 million subscribers, while Spotify prides itself with no less than 115 million subscribers.
