Spotify now lets you tip your favorite artists or donate to a charity
In a blog post about the newly introduced Artist Fundraising Pick, Spotify also notes that it has donated to such organizations as MusiCares, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization. Along with that, the music streaming service has also established a $10 million matching fund through its Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project.
This is an apt time to encourage the support of artists, many of whom rely almost exclusively on their income from live shows, as general income from sold albums or streamed music is significantly lower in comparison. With the quarantine and social distancing in effect for months, artists, among other workers and businesses have been suffering immense monetary losses.
Other tech companies and social media giants have also included similar features to what Spotify is doing, with Instagram recently also adding support for fundraising, in an effort to support small businesses using the app. Instagram's parent company Facebook has supported fundraising for a while now, and, in addition, partnered with the World Health Organization to launch a chatbot-like service on Facebook Messenger, that is meant to provide Messenger users with reliable, official COVID-19 information, together with tips on personal protection.