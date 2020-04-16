Apps Coronavirus

Instagram adds features to support small businesses during COVID-19

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 16, 2020, 1:49 AM
Instagram adds features to support small businesses during COVID-19
In a blog post, the Facebook-owned company announced that it's making it easier to discover fundraisers, gift cards and online food orders on Instagram, in an effort to help businesses on the platform.

New stickers, including gift card, fundraiser and food order can now be shared by businesses on their profiles. Users can then tap on the stickers and make a purchase through the business' website.

Features like gift cards and food orders for delivery and takeout are currently only accessible to users in the US and Canada as of yesterday, but are planned to be expanded globally in the coming weeks, with fundraisers, as seen on Facebook, to be available soon also.

Instagram encourages users to spread the word by sharing the new stickers in their Stories. "For many businesses right now, every sale helps," the company continues. Instagram's parent company Facebook also has support for fundraisers that can be launched by anyone, with most nonprofit fundraisers exempt from fees for donations.

In addition, Facebook recently partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to launch a Facebook Messenger chat-like service for its users, where they can learn more about COVID-19 by choosing a wide range of topics. When contacting WHO through Facebook Messenger here, users will be greeted and provided with a selection of coronavirus-related topics, such as the latest numbers of infected people, tips on protecting yourself during the pandemic, reliable news, and more.

Instagram is one of the world's most popular social media platforms, with around a billion active users. Initially launched in 2010 as an iPhone app to allow for the sharing of square images, it grew rapidly and was eventually purchased by Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion.

While COVID-19 takes a toll on businesses, such as restaurants, last week Yelp laid off 1,000 employees, as the company behind the popular mobile app relies on restaurants purchasing their products and services. Instagram's move in an effort to support small businesses will hopefully be followed by other media giants, helping lower the numbers of layoffs around the globe caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple just changed the budget phone game
Apple just changed the budget phone game
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory

Popular stories

Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
OnePlus users with a 4G or 5G model running Android 10 need to install this update now!
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless