Sony Xperia 10 Plus and its large cinematic display on sale at Amazon, B&H

The Xperia 10 Plus features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 1080 x 2520 resolution (FHD+). This works out to an aspect ratio of 21:9, giving the user a tall and thin screen. In landscape orientation, this provides an outstanding cinematic experience for viewing streamed video content. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 636 chipset along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage. Those needing additional storage can access the 512GB microSD slot.





The Xperia 10 Plus features a dual-camera setup on the back (12MP primary + 8MP telephoto) along with an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The device is powered by a 3000mAh battery and is pre-installed with Android 9, although it will be updated to Android 10 in "early 2020 onwards" according to Sony. We should point out that the phone is made with a plastic body and has no IP rating. That doesn't necessarily mean that it doesn't have any protection from dust and water, it just means that Sony didn't pay to have the handset tested.