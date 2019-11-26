Amazon UK has discounted both the Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2
The Watch Active and Active 2 typically retail at £199 and £289 respectively yet the online retail giant has reduced their prices by 15% and 10% respectively. This means buyers can save £30 on each wearable.
In terms of what colours they’re available in, the original model is sold in Black, Silver, and Green. The second-generation, on the other hand, can be found in Black and Gold, in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and with or without LTE connectivity.
Feature wise, both smartwatches are equipped with circular AMOLED displays, although the newer version sports slightly slimmer bezels; Samsung’s 1.15GHz dual-core Exynos 9110 chipset and 4GB of storage; and batteries that are large enough to provide up to 2 days of use on a single charge.
Like any other modern smartwatch, Samsung’s offerings can track a long list of physical activities and provide you with useful health data. The Watch Active 2 will eventually take this a step further thanks to its ECG sensor but Samsung is yet to reveal when the feature will be activated.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):