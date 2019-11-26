Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Amazon UK has discounted both the Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Nov 26, 2019, 1:19 PM
There are very few decent Apple Watch Series 5 alternatives on the market but the Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2 certainly fit the criteria. And this week, thanks to Amazon UK’s generous Black Friday offers, both wearables are noticeably cheaper.

The Watch Active and Active 2 typically retail at £199 and £289 respectively yet the online retail giant has reduced their prices by 15% and 10% respectively. This means buyers can save £30 on each wearable.

In terms of what colours they’re available in, the original model is sold in Black, Silver, and Green. The second-generation, on the other hand, can be found in Black and Gold, in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and with or without LTE connectivity.


Feature wise, both smartwatches are equipped with circular AMOLED displays, although the newer version sports slightly slimmer bezels; Samsung’s 1.15GHz dual-core Exynos 9110 chipset and 4GB of storage; and batteries that are large enough to provide up to 2 days of use on a single charge.

Like any other modern smartwatch, Samsung’s offerings can track a long list of physical activities and provide you with useful health data. The Watch Active 2 will eventually take this a step further thanks to its ECG sensor but Samsung is yet to reveal when the feature will be activated.

