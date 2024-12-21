Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Some Metro by T-Mobile customers can now play games instead of paying bills

This is a childhood dream come true. If you don't want to use your hard-earned money to pay wireless bills, you can play games to bring them down or avoid worrying about them altogether, provided you are a Metro by T-Mobile customer.

According to a new scoop from The Mobile Report, a new app called Ad It Up will allow Metro by T-Mobile customers to earn credit towards their bills.



All you have to do is interact with the app. What's that supposed to mean? Well, when you first launch the app, it will have some onboarding tasks laid out for you, such as downloading other apps and games and playing for two minutes. This is going to earn you an initial bonus.

Afterward, you will have to launch the app regularly to discover ways to contribute more credit towards your bill.

There is no upper limit on the amount of credit you can earn at any given time, meaning you can potentially use the app to bring your bill down to zero. We think this could end up being very tedious, as according to a document seen by The Mobile Report, a one-time 25,000-point bonus will give you a $5 credit for each line on your account towards the bill. This is apparently the initial bonus, and if this is how points are translated into credits, it could take a long time to pay off the whole bill.

However, if the app is anything like an identical app for AT&T's Cricket Wireless' customers, the games and tasks are going to be very easy. At least one Cricket customer has said that they haven't had to spend a penny to pay their bill in more than a year because of the app.

The Metro by T-Mobile app also has instructions for how to apply credits to your account and will require no action from sales representatives.

The Ad it Up app comes preinstalled on the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Motorola Edge 2024. You cannot download it from anywhere. Metro by T-Mobile will likely make it available more widely in the future.

If you are wondering what's in it for Metro By T-Mobile, well, the apps and games will most likely have ads, and the company will get paid for placing them. It also appears that you will be able to delete Ad It Up whenever you want, so if it sounds like bloatware to you, you don't have to worry about keeping it on your phone indefinitely.
Anam Hamid
