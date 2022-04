Snoop Dogg joins Call of Duty: Mobile (and it’s not NFT)

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Despite lots of the NFT projects proving to be just poorly executed Ponzi schemes, many celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon at the prospect of easy money. Snoop Dogg is well-known for investing in early technologies or “unusual” businesses. Although NFTs have been trending since the beginning of the year, Snoop sold its first NFT in April 2021, which makes him a rather early adopter.No later than last month, Snoop sold $44 million worth of Stash Box NFTs for his new album B.O.D.R, after releasing 10,000 of the limited edition NFTs via the Gala Music platform. But his most recent project has nothing to do with NFTs, thankfully, but rather with one of his other hobbies: gaming.The start of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 marks Snoop Dogg’s special appearance in one of his favorite game franchises. Snoop is one of the two very special Operators joining Call of Duty: Mobile this month, complete with his own skin and weapon blueprint.Activision announced that the first chance to play as Snoop Dogg will be through a special Lucky Draw that started on April 1. This will include a Snoop Dogg Operator, and a new signature weapon based on a gold-plated and diamond-encrusted Legendary SMG.In the same piece of news, Snoop Dogg will also make appearance in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Activision will launch the so-called Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle, which will be available on April 19 (this is separate from the Snoop Dogg in Call of Duty: Mobile). The bundle will include 10 items and a full Operator progression track.