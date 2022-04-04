Snoop Dogg joins Call of Duty: Mobile (and it's not NFT)0
No later than last month, Snoop sold $44 million worth of Stash Box NFTs for his new album B.O.D.R, after releasing 10,000 of the limited edition NFTs via the Gala Music platform. But his most recent project has nothing to do with NFTs, thankfully, but rather with one of his other hobbies: gaming.
The start of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 marks Snoop Dogg’s special appearance in one of his favorite game franchises. Snoop is one of the two very special Operators joining Call of Duty: Mobile this month, complete with his own skin and weapon blueprint.
The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope… y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out.
Activision announced that the first chance to play as Snoop Dogg will be through a special Lucky Draw that started on April 1. This will include a Snoop Dogg Operator, and a new signature weapon based on a gold-plated and diamond-encrusted Legendary SMG.
In the same piece of news, Snoop Dogg will also make appearance in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Activision will launch the so-called Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle, which will be available on April 19 (this is separate from the Snoop Dogg in Call of Duty: Mobile). The bundle will include 10 items and a full Operator progression track.
