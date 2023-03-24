Snatch up the remarkable Galaxy S20 for $199 before it's sold out (refurb)

Smartphone makers are getting increasingly stingy with features. It looks like smartphones peaked a few years ago and newer ones aren't as exciting as we'd like them to be. So, in case you want a top-end phone but can't justify spending close to $1,000 on a 2023 model, Samsung's fantastic Galaxy S20 is on sale for a ridiculously low price.





The Galaxy S20 might be three years old at this point, but it is still a very dependable phone and includes many amazing features that you won't find on pricey modern phones.





For instance, the phone sports a 6.2 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen. Not only is it a tad bigger than the Galaxy S23's display, but it also has a higher resolution (2,340x1,080 for the S23 vs 3,200x1,440 for the S20).





Galaxy S20 renewed 6.2 inches 120Hz 1440 x 3200 AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chip | microSD slot | 12MP + 12MP + 64MP cameras | 4,000mAh charger $213 off (51%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S20 refurbished 6.2 inches 120Hz 1440 x 3200 AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chip | microSD slot | 12MP + 12MP + 64MP cameras | 4,000mAh charger $219 off (52%) $199 99 $419 Buy at Woot





The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and is sufficiently fast for day-to-day use and occasional gaming. The chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has a slot for storage expansion, which flagship phones of today don't have. It was the last S series phone to come with the cool Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) payment feature.





It has a triple camera system with a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 64MP telephoto unit with 1.1x zoom. Top camera phones of 2023 may make the Galaxy S20 look unimpressive in comparison, but keep in mind that the main shooter has bigger pixels compared to newer phones so it will be able to capture more light and details, leading to clear photos, especially when it's dark.



