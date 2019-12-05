Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Android Processors

Your Galaxy S11 graphics driver updates may come from... the Play store

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 05, 2019, 9:14 AM

Qualcomm really nailed it with the new high-end Snapdragon 865, what with the 144Hz display support, 200MP camera modules, and multi-mode 5G that can be had in dual SIM configurations, too.

That's not to mention the usual performance and battery life bumps we get from the move to a new production method like Samsung's 7nm EUV that the 865 will be made on. 

As if to mark that Snapdragon 865 begins a new era in its mobile processor timeline, Qualcomm has decided to issue... mobile GPU driver updates... via the Play Store.

Wait, what? That's right, in the spirit of Google's project to make all Android updates more modular hence faster, Qualcomm will start offering graphics subsystem driver updates as easy as downloading one from the Play Store, tips David Ruddock

Of course, these will first be offered to manufacturers with the requirement to test the new drivers against their specific hardware/software combo but still, we won't have to wait from one flagship chipset release to another to enjoy the best of new game features or compatibility. 

Unfortunately, Qualcomm's new mobile-GPU-driver-update-as-a-service endeavor won't be backwards compatible with older phones, so if you want to enjoy it first, you'd have to shell out for a premium handset with Snapdragon 865 or later inside.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

PhoneCritic
Reply

1. PhoneCritic

Posts: 1366; Member since: Oct 05, 2011

A really Nice feature. I say its bout time too.

posted on 39 min ago

User123456789
Reply

2. User123456789

Posts: 1166; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Qualcomm is the best. All brands should use snapdragon.

posted on 38 min ago

liteon163
Reply

3. liteon163

Posts: 77; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

I'm sure the 865 will be decent, but I won't be buying a phone with one because its modem is not integrated. I've been down this road before and it is not nice.

posted on 37 min ago

strawhat67
Reply

4. strawhat67

Posts: 67; Member since: Jul 16, 2015

Finally Snapdragon 865 is getting closer to 1 year old Apple A12

posted on 37 min ago

Elvis358
Reply

5. Elvis358

Posts: 267; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

Excuse me but can you stop posting article titles with Samsung s11 because Samsung isn't the only smartphone that will use Snapdragon 865 processor. There will be many better smartphones!

posted on 11 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Lite-A81-design-renders-leak
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support
Best-wireless-wi-fi-speakers-to-buy-right-now
Best home wireless speakers to buy right now
motorola-one-hyper-specs-features-price-us-release
Motorola One Hyper is official with pop-up selfie camera, Hyper Charging, and surprisingly low price
Qualcomm-Snapdragon-865-announced
Snapdragon 865 chipset, expected to power the Galaxy 11, is official with super fast 5G speeds
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look like
Apple-Music-Awards-live-stream-Billie-Eilish
Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.