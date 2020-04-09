iOS Android Apps

Snapchat was down for thousands of users in the US

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 09, 2020, 8:25 AM
Snapchat was down for thousands of users in the US
The current lockdown situation is a test for many people's nerves, but also for online services and social networks. After Apple News showed a Feed Unavailable error in the Today tab a few days ago, now Snapchat is also experiencing problems.



According to a report by Variety, the issue occurred on April 8 at 10:35 a.m. ET with more than 90 000 users affected in the US. A quick glimpse at DownDetector.com shows a significant spike in user reports around that time yesterday. 80% of the users were unable to send Snaps, and 18% reported issues on the receiving end. The outage lasted for about 3 hours, and the most affected regions were the East Coast of the US, Western Europe, and some parts of Australia.



A spokesperson for Snap said in an email at 3:15 p.m. ET that all the problems had now been resolved. Apparently, the Cloud IAM (Identity and Access Management) service in the Google Cloud Platform caused the issues. Snapchat support acknowledged the problem in a tweet without giving any additional information at the time.
   
Many online services saw spikes in traffic in the past few weeks. The current coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to work from home to contain the spread of the disease. While Snapchat is rarely used for work purposes, it is one of the most popular messaging services in the US, with more than 100 million active daily users as of January 2020.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless