Apple News showing Feed Unavailable error to some users
Apple News is having issues since 10:48 AM BST. https://t.co/Srdz1BnIWq RT if it's down for you as well #applenewsdown— DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) April 3, 2020
Getting the latest news is even more critical now, as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic. According to Apple, the News service is the most popular on iOS and Mac devices, which means that millions of people are left in the dark. You can still browse individual feeds and search for news, but the core functionality to aggregate content is having major issues.
DowndetectorUK reported the issue on Twitter with huge spikes registered on Downdetector.com around 4 a.m. ET. According to the graph on the site, the problem might've resolved itself by now. Are you experiencing issues with Apple News? Share in the comments below.