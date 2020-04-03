Apple Apps

Apple News showing Feed Unavailable error to some users

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 03, 2020, 6:55 AM
Users are reporting an issue with Apple News services showing a "Feed unavailable" message when they try to open the Today tab. Other parts of the application appear to be working after users dismiss the error message. At this moment, there's no official confirmation of the issue and no information posted on Apple's System Status page either.

   
Getting the latest news is even more critical now, as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic. According to Apple, the News service is the most popular on iOS and Mac devices, which means that millions of people are left in the dark. You can still browse individual feeds and search for news, but the core functionality to aggregate content is having major issues.



DowndetectorUK reported the issue on Twitter with huge spikes registered on Downdetector.com around 4 a.m. ET. According to the graph on the site, the problem might've resolved itself by now. Are you experiencing issues with Apple News? Share in the comments below.

