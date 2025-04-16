Smartwatch Health Statistics Explained

The Samsung Health app now offers a sleep environment report, personalized sleep time guidance, and a built-in mindfulness tracker.

Sleep Score

Steps: Basic, but effective





Calories Burned: Measuring your energy output





Your basal metabolic rate (BMR): or the number of calories your body needs to accomplish its most basic life-sustaining functions. Fun fact – BMR usually includes the majority of your burned calories.

Movement and often heart rate: also known as the “active calories” you burn during exercise or just simple movement.

Activity Rings and Scores: Gamifying your goals





While the breakdown of sleep stages is informative, many wearable apps also boil your entire night’s sleep down into a single Sleep Score. This is usually a number on a scale (often 0–100) indicating overall sleep quality. If the sleep stages are the detailed report, the sleep score is the quick summary.For example, Fitbit and Oura devices will give you a score each morning, where a score in the 80s might be “good” and anything above 90 is “excellent” sleep​. The reason companies created sleep scores is because it can be hard for a non-expert to interpret 37 minutes of REM or 2 awakenings – the score digests all that data into one convenient metric.It provides an easy benchmark that you can track over time and it kind of gamifies sleep a little, which can motivate you to improve bedtime habits – “I want to beat yesterday’s score” type of thing.As for how these scores are measured, even though each brand has its “secret sauce,” most sleep scores are a combination of a few components. Fitbit’s sleep score, for example, uses your total time asleep, the time you spent in deep and REM sleep (versus light/awake), and your heart rate during sleep (sometimes called a restoration factor).Some devices even factor in your blood oxygen variation, as big drops in oxygen might lower the score as it hints your sleep was less smooth​.As a user, the real value is in the trend and using it for self-discovery. Maybe you notice that every Friday night your score drops (maybe because you stay up late watching movies on Thursday) – that can nudge you to adjust that habit.I myself had a problem with entering the light stage of sleep where you relax all of your body, and then I realized that it was because of overstimulation from TV shows and gaming just prior to going to bed. I started giving myself about an hour away from screens before bed and that — alongside more regular physical activity — helped me fall asleep much more easily.If heart rate is the king of exercise metrics, step count is the king of daily activity metrics. It’s one of the simplest ways to measure how active you were for the day.A common goal that’s been popularized is aiming for 10,000 steps a day (roughly 5 miles). I recently found out that the 10,000 number is actually somewhat made up (it originated from a marketing slogan in Japan in the 1960s), but the general idea is that a higher step count usually means you’ve spent more time being active, which is great for cardiovascular health, weight management, and — often underestimated — mental health.The way your smart wearable measures steps is through an accelerometer (motion sensor) that continuously senses your movements in all directions​. The device’s software looks for the characteristic up-and-down, rhythmic motion pattern of walking. When you walk, your arm swings gently, and your body experiences repetitive, slight impacts as your feet hit the ground.Using clever algorithms (and the personal info you gave it like your height, which helps estimate stride length), it filters out random movements and counts constant rhythmic motions as steps. If the movement is faster and more intense (and your arm swings in a smaller arc), it may register as running steps.But while these algorithms have gotten pretty good, they are not foolproof. For instance, if you’re pushing a shopping cart, your wrist might not move much, and it could undercount steps. Or vigorous arm motions while standing in place might add a few “phantom” steps.I want to emphasize again, that you definitely don’t have to stick to 10,000 steps per day. The best way to use this metric is by giving yourself a goal that sounds easy enough to motivate you to go outside and walk more. It’s also important to take into account whether your job or other daily activities include a lot of walking. If that’s the case, then you are probably already doing pretty good.Many wearables display how many calories you’ve burned in a day or during a workout. This metric aims to quantify your energy expenditure – essentially how much fuel your body burns through movement and just staying alive (yes, staying alive burns a lot of calories).People often pay attention to this number for weight management and to gauge how intense or effective their workouts were. It’s also satisfying to see a tangible number that represents your hard work after exercise – “I burned 1200 calories on that run!” But interpreting calorie burn needs some nuance because it’s an estimate, not a direct measurement, especially when it comes to smartwatches and smart rings.Wearables combine several key pieces of information to determine your burned calories:When you set up your device, you usually input age, sex, weight, height – all of which help calculate your BMR. On top of that baseline, the device adds calories for your physical activities. Using the accelerometer, it knows when you walk, run, or are active, and using heart rate data it can gauge intensity. Different activities burn calories differently, and the watch doesn’t truly “know” how many you burn, but it uses formulas to guess based on your movement speed, duration, and heart rate relative to your fitness profile​.Keep in mind that it is crucial that you regularly update your weight, as it is one of the key metrics that your smart wearable uses to give you accurate measurements!Again, it’s important to remember that there’s always a margin of error. Some studies have even found wrist devices can have an error range off by 10-20% or more!We might think ourselves high and mighty, but the truth is that our brains have not changed too much since the caveman days. There’s a reason games can be addictive (think World of Warcraft, for example) – it’s because they give you a constant sense of achieving a goal.But we’ve learned how to use this trick for more productive things, like our fitness and health. Apple’s Activity Rings are a clear example of gamification being used, and successfully at that! One of the main reasons I am still holding onto my Apple Watch instead of swapping it for a more serious fitness wearable like a Garmin are exactly those rings, and the fact that I can share this information with my friends who also have an Apple Watch.Of course, what makes a gamified fitness metric even more fun is competition. The ability to compete with someone you know, even when you are not physically next to each other, makes the activity a social exercise, which means you have another strong motivator to get you to move!