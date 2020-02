Smart Compose for Google Docs is out of beta, but it's not yet mainstream

Tools / Preferences

In case you didn't see it yet, Google confirmed that Smart Compose for Google Docs is generally available to anyone with a G Suite account. Initially launched in beta late last year, Smart Compose for Google Docs lets you write content easier and faster, at least in theory.If you have a G Suite account, you should notice the new feature when you're writing something in Google Docs. The search giant announced the rollout started a week ago but said it may take up to 15 days for everyone to see it on their devices.You don't have to do anything to enable it since Smart Compose will be ON by default, but you can disable it if you want by heading toand unchecking “.”Keep in mind that Smart Compose for Google Docs is not available to users with personal Google Accounts or those with G Suite for Education, G Suite Enterprise for Education and G Suite for Nonprofits. You can only get it if you're a G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, or G Suite Enterprise customer.