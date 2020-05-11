Slack major update brings new design on iOS, lots of new features

Slack is getting one of the biggest updates in the last couple of years, the developer announced recently. For the time being, the update is only available on iOS devices, but the Android version of Slack
will certainly receive all the improvements and new features as well.
There are so many improvements included in the update that it's better to say almost everything has been changed. The most obvious addition to the app is the new design, which now includes a bottom navigation bar from where users can access various parts of Slack: Home, DMs, Mentions, and You. The new navigation bottom bar replaces the traditional three-line icon menu.
Also, thanks to the new compose button, Slack users can now start a new DM or channel message faster and easier than ever. The new redesign lets users quickly access shortcuts and their last conversations by using gestures.
These changes have been rolled out to the desktop app a while ago. The same goes for the beta version Slack for Android, although the stable build has yet to receive the update. However, if you're using an iPhone or iPad, you can now download the new Slack app through the Apple App Store
.
