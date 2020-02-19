Encrypted messaging app Signal’s ambition to become as famous as WhatsApp
In the beginning, Signal was a simple messaging app that relied on its security reputation to attract users - it had only a couple of simple features, such as messages and calls, but nothing more interesting. However, Signal Foundation’s plans seem to change now as they are bringing more mainstream features such as group messaging, stickers, support for iPad, and working on an option for encrypted contacts to be stored in the cloud, inaccessible to Signal’s servers and thus only available to the user they belong to.
Brian Acton is actually the one responsible for Signal’s ambitious growth plan. He says that he has the confidence that the app can reach a bigger audience (it has now been downloaded 10 million times on Google Play and additionally, another 40% of the app’s users are on iOS) in the next five years. "I’d like for Signal to reach billions of users. I know what it takes to do that. I did that," says Acton to Wired magazine.
Overall, Signal’s owners expect the secure messaging app to reach more users and become more user-friendly, so its great security and privacy protecting features can be used by more people. After all, who wouldn’t want to have what’s private remain private while experiencing all the features modern technology has to offer?
