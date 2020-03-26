Apple brings new features to Shazam users on iPad

Apple's Shazam app is getting even more useful new features. After bringing the dark mode support
to the music recognition app last year, Shazam developers are now adding yet another important improvement aimed at iPad users.
The latest update brings support for Split View, which enables multitasking on any iPad model. It's especially useful when you want your app to identify a song played in a video for example. Simply open Shazam and your video player, and have them both running at the same time on your iPad's screen.
Apart from Split View support, Shazam is also getting a new gesture that will allow users to swipe left in the list view to quickly delete Shazams. Don't forget that you can access the list view directly from your Library.
Both new features have been added in the latest update released on March 25, so you'll want to download the new Shazam app via the App Store
to benefit from these changes.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!