Get a pair of Sennheiser true wireless earbuds at half price

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 19, 2021, 5:51 AM
We all know that AppleAirPods are all the rage but people who know their audio can tell you a secret or two about a brand called Sennheiser. Long story short, this company has a history in professional audio and its consumer-grade products often inherit many of these “pro” features and qualities.
That’s why when a pair of Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbud Headphones receive a 50% price cut, it’s a great deal. And that’s exactly what’s happening right now at Best Buy. These excellent earphones can be yours for just $99.98, 50% off their original price of $199.98.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT earphones feature Sennheiser’s unique 7mm dynamic audio drivers for an amazing sound experience. You can personalize your listening via the built-in equalizer and the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

You can also make calls or trigger your preferred voice assistant with customizable touch-sensitive controls built into both earbuds. The battery life is quite good, too - you can get up to 7 hours on a single charge and another 20 hours via the included charging case. If you’re on a hunt for quality true wireless earbuds, look no further!

