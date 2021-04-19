Get a pair of Sennheiser true wireless earbuds at half price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That’s why when a pair of Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbud Headphones receive a 50% price cut, it’s a great deal. And that’s exactly what’s happening right now at Best Buy. These excellent earphones can be yours for just $99.98, 50% off their original price of $199.98.
The Sennheiser CX 400BT earphones feature Sennheiser’s unique 7mm dynamic audio drivers for an amazing sound experience. You can personalize your listening via the built-in equalizer and the Sennheiser Smart Control app.