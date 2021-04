Get a pair of Sennheiser true wireless earbuds at half price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



That’s why when a pair of Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbud Headphones receive a 50% price cut , it’s a great deal. And that’s exactly what’s happening right now at Best Buy. These excellent earphones can be yours for just $99.98 , 50% off their original price of $199.98 .



The Sennheiser CX 400BT earphones feature Sennheiser’s unique 7mm dynamic audio drivers for an amazing sound experience. You can personalize your listening via the built-in equalizer and the Sennheiser Smart Control app.



earbuds . The battery life is quite good, too - you can get up to 7 hours on a single charge and another 20 hours via the included charging case. If you're on a hunt for quality true wireless earbuds , look no further!

We all know that Apple AirPods are all the rage but people who know their audio can tell you a secret or two about a brand called Sennheiser. Long story short, this company has a history in professional audio and its consumer-grade products often inherit many of these “pro” features and qualities.