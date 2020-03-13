Sennheiser’s new premium wireless earbuds come with ANC, bigger battery, same price
The wireless headphones revolution might have been started by smartphone manufacturers, but headphone makers weren’t slow to join in. By now, pretty much every respectable audio brand has a pair of wireless earbuds and wireless over-the-ear headphones. You can check some of them from the links below:
Of course, with ANC always comes some sort of ambient mode that lets the user hear what’s happening around them without removing the buds. In Sennheiser’s case, it’s called Transparent Hearing and when activated, it will blend the environment noise with your music with a quick touch of the earbuds.
As expected for a new model, Sennheiser has also improved the drivers of its earbuds. The company promises “deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble.” You can fine-tune your audio experience from the companion app.
But we’re here today to talk about a very specific pair of wireless earbuds: the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. Sennheiser is a company with long traditions in the audio industry and the second generation of its wireless earbuds was eagerly awaited by audiophiles (those that dare abandon the 3.5mm jack, at least).
As expected for a new model, Sennheiser has also improved the drivers of its earbuds. The company promises “deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble.” You can fine-tune your audio experience from the companion app.
With the charges stored in the case's battery, you can use Sennheiser's wireless earbuds for up to 28 hours of playback time without needing a power outlet.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 will cost $299 and the black variant will be available in April, with the white option coming at an unspecified later date.
Yes, that’s $50 more than Apple’s AirPods Pro, but Sennheiser is a premium brand as well and with all the upgrades coming to the Momentum 2s, we’re just glad the price hasn’t gone up.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 will cost $299 and the black variant will be available in April, with the white option coming at an unspecified later date.
Yes, that’s $50 more than Apple’s AirPods Pro, but Sennheiser is a premium brand as well and with all the upgrades coming to the Momentum 2s, we’re just glad the price hasn’t gone up.